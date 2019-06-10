Karabakh delegation meets with South Ossetia President

President of the Republic of South Ossetia (Alania) Anatoly Bibilov received the delegation of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) carrying out an observation mission during the country’s parliamentary elections. Among the delegates were deputies of the National Assembly (head of the Homeland faction Artur Tovmasyan and member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eric Harutyunyan) and General Secretary-Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Semyon Afiyan, reports the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.
The President of the Republic of South Ossetia noted that the country had done everything possible to make sure the election campaign was held in a calm atmosphere and people were provided with the opportunity to cast their votes for the political party that deserves their votes.
The President also touched upon his recent visit to Artsakh on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2019 European Football Cup of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA).
The delegates of Artsakh highly appreciated the positive mood of the people at the polls and attached importance to the fact that they stood by the fraternal people on that symbolic day.
In the evening, the delegation of Artsakh and President Bibilov watched the final Western Armenia-South Ossetia match of CONIFA-2019 taking place in Artsakh.