Monday
June 10
Armenia deputy PM: There is very specific circle of potential investors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – There are investments, and the economy is developing, about which the figures are “speaking.” Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Monday told this to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

When journalists asked him to point out several large investments to Armenia, he responded as follows: “Large investments are a process, first of all; that is, it will not be serious for me to now say that this particular case and this particular amount [of investments]. The process of making investments is long.

“What investments are spoken about at this moment? (...) there is a very specific circle of potential investors, and there are very specific ideas on which people are working; they will be summed up in the near future. But now I don’t wish to speak about specific companies.”
