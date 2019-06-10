News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration
Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The holding of hearings on the Eurasian Economic Union issues within Armenian Parliament testifies to the seriousness of the attitude of the Armenian parliament to the issues of Eurasian integration, said Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin at the Armenian Parliament on Monday.

According to him, this also demonstrates the interest of the Armenian parliamentarians in ensuring that this integration continues, develops and gives practical results.

“I really liked that already at this stage they invited a wide range of experts, representatives of the business community, that is, those people who deal with these issues and feel the effects of integration on themselves, both positive and negative,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that this practice will continue in the future, as it allows a better understanding of both the Eurasian integration itself and how it is perceived in Armenia.

Kopyrkin added that Eurasian integration is aimed at ensuring the integrated development of all EEU member states.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia
hanks to Armenia, the EEU was able to accelerate the development of its foreign economic component
 Armenia FM: Eurasian Economic Union has proved its being established
It comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Economy Ministry: Armenian-EEU trade turnover grows annually by almost 34%
“The mainly consumer goods were exported…
 MP: Common markets in territory of EEU member states not formed yet
The deputy noted that the harmonization of laws in the EEU member countries is proceeding slowly…
Armenia Parliament committee head: Iran ratified FTA with EEU
“We hope that in three years we will move to a full and final free trade regime…
 Armenia PM: EAEU membership does not contradict development of relations with Greater Eurasia
Especially since some other countries combine the both of them…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos