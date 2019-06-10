Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration

The holding of hearings on the Eurasian Economic Union issues within Armenian Parliament testifies to the seriousness of the attitude of the Armenian parliament to the issues of Eurasian integration, said Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin at the Armenian Parliament on Monday.

According to him, this also demonstrates the interest of the Armenian parliamentarians in ensuring that this integration continues, develops and gives practical results.

“I really liked that already at this stage they invited a wide range of experts, representatives of the business community, that is, those people who deal with these issues and feel the effects of integration on themselves, both positive and negative,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that this practice will continue in the future, as it allows a better understanding of both the Eurasian integration itself and how it is perceived in Armenia.

Kopyrkin added that Eurasian integration is aimed at ensuring the integrated development of all EEU member states.