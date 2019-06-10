Armenia PM Chief of Staff on justice minister's resignation

The entire public administration system of Armenia is in need of reforms, and former Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan is not the only politician who had that responsibility. This is what Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

“I personally had rather good employment relations with Mr. Zeynalyan and was content with those relations,” he said.

Aghajanyan noted that he has no information that Artak Zeynalyan was instructed to resign from office.

As far as the statements by head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts about concerns about the work of Artak Zeynalyan are concerned, Aghajanyan said the following: “I didn’t know the National Assembly was discontent with his work.”