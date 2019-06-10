Deputy FM on Armenia, EEU

The Eurasian Economic Union is the only organization within which Armenia makes decisions when there is consensus with the other member states. This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan said during parliamentary hearings under the title “Year of Chairmanship of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union: Challenges and Opportunities” at the National Assembly today, referring to it as one of the peculiarities of Eurasian integration.

Kocharyan also emphasized that even though the Russian Federation, Belarus and Kazakhstan undertook the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia has the same rights as those countries.