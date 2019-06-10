Former Armenian MP on mayoral elections in Abovyan

Belarus Internal Affairs Minister resigns

Armenian family decides to return to Armenia after being attacked in Istanbul

NEWS.am daily digest: 10.06.2019

Armenia Ambassadors concurrently appointed

Armenia PM hosts Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslav

Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Switzerland

Armenia PM, Kazakhstan President discuss Armenian-Kazakh relations

Draft Armenia Anti-Corruption Strategy submitted for public consideration

Consultation held with Armenian army, army general staff administrative staffs (PHOTOS)

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev treats Armenia with great affection

Armenia National Security Council Secretary receives UN Resident Coordinator

Woman, 60, is hit by car in Armenia, dies in hospital next day

Dollar devaluates in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service: Service has principle to not give information regarding March 1, 2008 events

Pashinyan: Armenia attaches great importance to development of relations with Portugal

Deputy FM on Armenia, EEU

Russia ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh issue mediators work in closed regimen

Retired Armenia army general to not participate in Tuesday's trial

Deputy minister on advancement of high technologies in Armenia

Yerevan Brandy Company presents second edition of ARARAT Single Cask 12 YO innovative collection

Karabakh presidential advisor dismissed

Kazakh President inauguration to be held on June 12

Ambassador to Armenia: China interested in increasing cooperation with Eurasian Union

Armenia deputy PM: There is very specific circle of potential investors

Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration

Armenia PM Chief of Staff on justice minister's resignation

MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM on talks over natural gas price

Armenia PM, President congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Karabakh delegation meets with South Ossetia President

Court declares former Armenia governor bankrupt

Economy Minister: Production of Italian ceramic products will start in Armenia in 2-3 months

Presidential administration: 6,744 people were granted Armenia citizenship in 2018

Italy ambassador: Armenia has great potential for development

Armenia FM: Eurasian Economic Union has proved its being established

Pre-election campaign of PM candidates kicks off in UK

Economy Ministry: Armenian-EEU trade turnover grows annually by almost 34%

PM: Armenian revolution held without external intervention

MP: Common markets in territory of EEU member states not formed yet

MFA: Armenia trying to use various international platforms to promote its interests

Armenian MP: Iran ratifies free trade area deal with Eurasian Union

Armenia PM: Democracy has prevailed in Abovyan

Hearings initiated by Committee on Eurasian Integration being held in Yerevan

CSTO former chief’s exit from Armenia not allowed due to absence of permission of body conducting proceedings

PM: Armenian, Italian people have similar cultural background

Chinese FM denies reports of detaining one million Uyghur people

Pashinyan: Corruption in Armenia uprooted

Tokayev wins: Kazakh CEC announces preliminary election results

UK signs new deal on free trade with South Korea after Brexit

Armenia parliament committees’ continue debates on 2018 State Budget performance reports

Incumbent Tokayev makes first announcement after issuing of Kazakhstan presidential election exit poll results

Armenian-Italian business forum kicks off in Yerevan

Mayor of Armenia’s Abovyan is reelected

Earthquake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

14 lions escape from South African national park

Saudis to get access to "smart" American bombs

Bus with Korean tourists crashes into truck in Armenia

Kazakh CEC starts votes counting

Armenian among injured in Russian tourist bus collision leaving 26 wounded

G20 financial leaders not call for resolving US-China trade dispute

Iran introduces its own missile defense system 15th of Khordad

Naira Zohrabyan: No arms found among supporters of Abovyan mayor

Turnout at Kazakh snap presidential elections is 77%

Ukraine’s ex-president Poroshenko ready to become PM

Supporters of candidate for Abovyan mayor brought to police

Iran urges Europe to normalize economic relations

26 injured in Russian Sochi tourist buses collision

Turnout in snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan is 65.9%

Acting Moldovan PM dissolves parliament and calls snap elections

Iraqi government launches pilot bus Iraq-Iran-Armenia route

CIA ex-head: US is stumped by its policy towards Iran

Pashinyan congratulates his Georgian counterpart on birthday

US considers Turkey’s actions in Eastern Mediterranean region provocation

US envoy: Israel has right to annex at least part of West Bank

Hillary Clinton's brother passes away

All Kazakh presidential candidates vote (PHOTOS)

China warns US policy support is fraught with consequences

Part of dorm burned down in fire in Armenian monastic complex of Haghpat

Giant defense corporation to appear in US

Nazarbayev, Tokayev vote in Kazakh presidential elections

Kazakh presidential elections kick off

Russian prosecutors checking possibility of ex-MP’s extradition to Armenia

Fire breaks out in one of buildings of Haghpat monastery complex (PHOTO)

Police detain 9 activists of Adekvad NGO

Former CSTO chief Yuri Khachaturov banned from leaving Armenia

Ex-US national security adviser: We should be more appreciative to Armenia than we have been

Russian ambassador: Our alliance is in the interests of Russia and Armenia

Christine Lagarde: Tech giant companies may disrupt global financial system

Armenia official: Government aims to increase share of recycled energy

Major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat; 1 dead, 4 injured

Karabakh MPs head to South Ossetia to monitor parliament election as observers

8-month-old boy dies from electric shock in Armenia

Armenia deputy PM, Singapore minister of state discuss new opportunities for cooperation

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 2,500 shots in passing week

Armenia PM: EAEU membership does not contradict development of relations with Greater Eurasia

Nikol Pashinyan to Theresa May: Armenia is keen to expand scope of interaction with UK

President on Armenian Summit of Minds: This is not Noah’s Ark but “Armenian Ark”

Earthquake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Pashinyan: 21st century is century of Armenia, Armenian people