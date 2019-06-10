Pashinyan: Armenia attaches great importance to development of relations with Portugal

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday congratulated Prime Minister António Costa on the Portuguese National Day, Portugal Day.
In his respective message, Pashinyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the development and strengthening of relations with Portugal.
The Armenian PM added that this year marks the 150th birth anniversary of great Armenian philanthropist and humanitarian Calouste Gulbenkian, and expressed a conviction that this anniversary will give a great opportunity to complement the Armenian-Portuguese bilateral agenda with multifaceted programs and initiatives.
Also, Pashinyan expressed confidence that, with joint efforts, the two countries will give a new “breath” and quality to their cooperation.