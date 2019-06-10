Iran denies plan to buy S-400

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied that the country planned to purchase the S-400 air defense missile system from Russia, reports Tasnim.
Abbas Mousavi dismissed reports about Tehran’s plans for the purchase of S-400 missile system.
“We have not made any requests to Russia for the purchase of S-400,” the spokesman underlined.
The spokesperson further expressed gratitude to Russia for its stances towards the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the Russians and Chinese proved their commitment to the JCPOA, both in words and deeds.