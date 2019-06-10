News
Armenia National Security Council Secretary receives UN Resident Coordinator
Armenia National Security Council Secretary receives UN Resident Coordinator
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council Armen Grigoryan received today the delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Shombi Sharp.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the rich experience in the previously completed joint activities and exchanged views on possible cooperation in the implementation of reforms in the spheres of the police, law-enforcement system and mechanisms for the prevention of crimes.

They also touched upon the future actions in the fight against violence, violence propaganda and the criminal mind, the demographic situation in Armenia and cooperation in this sector

The UN Resident Coordinator provided details about the UN’s package of internal reforms and the recorded results of a part of the programs being implemented by the UN in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
