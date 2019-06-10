NEWS.am daily digest: 10.06.2019

Armenian News – NEWS.am presents daily digest of Armenia’s top news as of June 10:

· Iran has ratified the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union on Monday.

Prosperous Armenia party MP, Mikael Melkumyan said Armenia was conducting talks on this issue.

“We hope that in three years we will move to a full and final free trade regime,” Melkumyan said.

According to him, relations with Iran are a top priority for Armenia, and here the parties have huge reserves for subsequent growth.

· The first ever Armenian-Italian business forum was held Monday in Yerevan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the participants and invited the Italians to invest in the Armenian economy.

“The business forum should be aimed at achieving specific goals,” he said.

· Italian ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco added that Armenia has great potential for development.

According to him, Italian companies came to Armenia at a very good time as all the necessary political and legal conditions were created for doing business.

· Former secretary general of CSTO Yuri Khachaturov who is charged in Armenia with overthrowing constitutional order during the March 1, 2008 events, has been banned from crossing Armenia-Georgia border on Saturday.

His attorney Mihran Poghosyan said his client had to leave for his native Tetritskaro community in Georgia for personal reasons, but was banned from crossing the border.

Police issued a statement saying Khachaturov’s exit from Armenia was not permitted, since there was no respective authorization issued by the decision of the agency conducting the proceedings. However, his attorney claimed that police has no authority to comment on the court decision.

· The Iraqi government launched a pilot bus route from Iraq to Armenia through Iran.

Following the route’s debut on Saturday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that it had started the line connecting the three countries in a bid for Iraq to “develop international transportation and open up to neighboring and regional countries”.

A trilateral meeting is scheduled for the end of June between representatives of Iraq, Iran and Armenia to discuss issues that may hinder the work of the bus route.

· Armenia's national defeated Lichtenstein 3-0 in the third round of the EURO 2020 qualifying round.

Gevorg Ghazaryan scored an opener in the second minute, while Alexander Karapetyan doubled the score in the 18th minute. Tigran Barseghyan was the third to score for Armenia.

In other matches of Group J, Finland defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0. Finland and Italy have six points each, Bosnia and Herzegovina - four points.