News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Cyprus President to discuss possible sanctions against Turkey at Med-7 summit
Cyprus President to discuss possible sanctions against Turkey at Med-7 summit
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, will discuss with EU leaders taking possible measures against Turkish for its incursion into Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at the Med-7 summit in Malta on Friday, reports Financial Mirror.

Gathered at the Euro Mediterranean summit on June 14 will be the leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, said Anastasiades said there will certainly be an opportunity to discuss and coordinate with the other leaders, ahead of the European Council, about the measures that could be taken by the EU against Turkey.

The European Commission and the European Council have said that the issue will be re-examined if Turkey does not withdraw from Cyprus waters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: EAEU membership does not contradict development of relations with Greater Eurasia
Especially since some other countries combine the both of them…
 PM says Eurasian Union-EU cooperation is inevitable
“For countries such as Armenia, institutionalization of access to the centers of the world economy and activity is very important…
 MP: Some European countries have doubts about visa liberalization with Armenia
The European associates are regularly informed about the current situation…
 MFA: Visa liberalization with EU is among first on Armenia agenda
Armenia always calls on the EU to be guided by the precept of assessment of merit in terms of each and every country, separately, and not to draw parallels…
 FM: EU will allocate €65mn assistance to Armenia in 2019
The European Union assistance will increase in the current year…
 Armenian FM: Second meeting of EU Partnership Council to be held next week
“The road map was approved by the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos