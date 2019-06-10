Cyprus President to discuss possible sanctions against Turkey at Med-7 summit

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, will discuss with EU leaders taking possible measures against Turkish for its incursion into Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at the Med-7 summit in Malta on Friday, reports Financial Mirror.

Gathered at the Euro Mediterranean summit on June 14 will be the leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, said Anastasiades said there will certainly be an opportunity to discuss and coordinate with the other leaders, ahead of the European Council, about the measures that could be taken by the EU against Turkey.

The European Commission and the European Council have said that the issue will be re-examined if Turkey does not withdraw from Cyprus waters.