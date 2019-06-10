Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Switzerland

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Andranik Hovhannisyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Swiss Confederation (seat in Geneva).
During the past years, Andranik Hovhannisyan was serving as Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. Recently, upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister, President of Armenia Armens Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Andranik Hovhannisyan Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations.