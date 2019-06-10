News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia Ambassadors concurrently appointed
Armenia Ambassadors concurrently appointed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Republic of Slovenia (seat in Prague).

By another presidential decree, Gagik Ghalachyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Republic of Kazakhstan (seat in Nur-Sultan).

By other presidential decrees, Arman Kirakossian has been recalled from the office of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Republic of Croatia, and Ashot Hovakimyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the Republic of Croatia (seat in Prague).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos