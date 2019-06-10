Armenia Ambassadors concurrently appointed

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Republic of Slovenia (seat in Prague).
By another presidential decree, Gagik Ghalachyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Republic of Kazakhstan (seat in Nur-Sultan).
By other presidential decrees, Arman Kirakossian has been recalled from the office of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Republic of Croatia, and Ashot Hovakimyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the Republic of Croatia (seat in Prague).