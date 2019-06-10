Former Armenian MP on mayoral elections in Abovyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan showed too much participation in the establishment of local self-government bodies. He should have simply told people to go and vote. This is what former deputy of the Supreme Council of Armenia Azat Arshakyan said during a June 10 press conference, touching upon the defeat of Grigor Gulyan, who was running in the elections for mayor of the city of Abovyan of Kotayk Province.
“I think Nikol Pashinyan’s participation in the election campaign was exaggerated. In my opinion, if a candidate runs in the elections and loses, it is a defeat because when the majority of the Republic of Armenia loses, we consider it the defeat of the majority in Armenia. This defeat was serious, and this should serve as a lesson,” Arshakyan said.
Azat Arshakyan also talked about the adoption of the law on political parties following the revolution, saying that the government should have adopted a law on political parties right after the revolution through which it could have democratized the country.
Incumbent mayor of Abovyan, candidate of the Prosperous Armenia Party Vahagn Gevorgyan won in the mayoral elections.