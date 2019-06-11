News
Kurdish MP of Turkey submits queries to interior minister regarding Armenian woman attacked in Istanbul
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Hüda Kaya, an MP from Turkey’s opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), submitted a written series of inquiries in parliament to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, in connection with a woman from Armenia who was attacked in Istanbul.

According to Cumhuriyet newspaper, the HDP lawmaker posed the following questions: Has any work been done on identifying the attackers? And what are the results? Is any work being done to prevent similar attacks? How many of the people who targeted the Armenians’ homes have been arrested? What measures are taken to prevent nationalist attacks against Armenians in Samatya quarter [of Istanbul]?

Several days ago, masked men stabbed a woman named Arpine—who had moved to Istanbul from Armenia—at the entrance to her house in Samatya, and she was hospitalized.

Before leaving the scene, however, the criminals had said that this is just the beginning.

Later, the Armenian family who was attacked informed that it will return to Armenia soon.
