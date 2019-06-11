US submits formal Assange extradition request

The United States has submitted its formal request to the United Kingdom to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to a US official with knowledge of the matter, CNN reported.
Assange was arrested in April at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and the US had roughly 65 days—or until mid-June—to send in full extradition papers.
Prosecutors initially charged Assange with a single count of computer intrusion, but last month added 17 new counts, including controversial charges under the Espionage Act for encouraging, receiving and publishing national defense information in concert with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.
Now that the formal extradition package is in, the US Justice Department is unlikely to mount additional charges against Assange.
The 18-count indictment, handed down in the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges that Assange actively solicited classified information. It says he goaded Manning to obtain thousands of pages of classified material and to give Assange Iraq war-related significant activity reports, diplomatic State Department cables, and information related to Guantanamo Bay detainees.