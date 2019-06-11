News
Newspaper: Armenia develops new anticorruption action plan
Newspaper: Armenia develops new anticorruption action plan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd (People) daily has learned that the Ministry of Justice of Armenia has put into circulation a revised version of the government’s draft decision on approving the 2019-2022 action plan for anticorruption strategy and its implementation, the paper reported.

“Under the draft, the three main directions of the fight against corruption [in the country] are the prevention of corruption, the exposing of corruption crimes, and anticorruption education and awareness.

“Not documents, but the political will of the authorities is needed for the fight against corruption,” Zhoghovurd wrote.
Հայերեն
