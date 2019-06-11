Armenia official: 416bn drams were spent on labor protection in 2018

YEREVAN. – In 2018, total expenditures for the implementation of various projects in labor protection in Armenia have amounted to 416bn drams. Smbat Saghiyan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, on Tuesday stated about this at the 2018 State Budget performance debates during the joint respective meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committees on Health Care and Social Affairs, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.
In his words, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has spent 351bn drams. At the same time, the ministry was allocated 4.1bn drams, whereas 347bn drams were spent on the programs implemented by this department.