News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Former Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member on Four-Day Artsakh War investigation
Former Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member on Four-Day Artsakh War investigation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Neither an inquiry committee nor an ad-hoc committee can be established to examine the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016. This is what former member of the Supreme Judicial Council Gevorg Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Neither an inquiry committee nor an ad-hoc committee can be established to examine the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016. “The powers of an inquiry committee in the spheres of defense and security may be exercised ONLY by the competent standing committee of the National Assembly, upon the request of at least one third of the total number of Deputies” (part 4 of Article 108 of the Constitution)…” wrote Danielyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos