Former Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member on Four-Day Artsakh War investigation

“Neither an inquiry committee nor an ad-hoc committee can be established to examine the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016. “The powers of an inquiry committee in the spheres of defense and security may be exercised ONLY by the competent standing committee of the National Assembly, upon the request of at least one third of the total number of Deputies” (part 4 of Article 108 of the Constitution)…” wrote Danielyan.