Russia ambassador to Armenia: Sanctions on Iran not interfere with developing relations within EEU
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Sanctions against Iran do not interfere with the development of relations within the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, sanctions for all the negative consequences can not become an obstacle to cooperation, and there are always prospects.

“A free trade zone can create real opportunities for deepening relations between Iran and the EEU,” the ambassador said.

The interim deal aimed at forming a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran was signed on June 10 in Moscow.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
