Russia ambassador to Armenia: Sanctions on Iran not interfere with developing relations within EEU

Command of Azeri-Turkish military exercises concealing casualties

Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Maria Zakharova's comment wrongly interpreted

Dutch lawmakers pass motion condemning Erdogan’s hate speech about Armenian Genocide

China to respond firmly if US insisted on escalating trade tensions

Yerevan hosts BANA conference

Kopirkin: 1,500 Armenia university students study in Russia on account of federal budget

Dollar drops in Armenia

Minister: Armenia healthcare spending among worst in world

Armenia analyst: Transitional justice may lead to totalitarianism

EU intends to focus on strengthening its influence in world

Lawyer on implementation of transitional justice in Armenia

Embassy military attaché: Russian soldiers in Armenia closely follow military exercises in Nakhchivan

Russian ambassador: Putin is expected to visit Armenia on October 1

VETO movement holding protest in front of Open Society Foundations-Armenia

Republican Party of Armenia member on PM, parliament, government

Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation

Former Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member on Four-Day Artsakh War investigation

Ambassador: Russia continues to be Armenia’s main economic partner

Armenia villager, 47, dies en route to hospital, after being bit by snake

Trial over case of former Armenia deputy police chief postponed

Yerevan hosting roundtable devoted to vetting, transitional justice

Russia ambassador to Armenia: This or that incident can’t be politicized

Russian envoy to Armenia: Conflicting parties should take decision on Karabakh issue

President, London-based company chief discuss prospects for Armenia tourism development

Russian Ambassador to Armenia: Natural gas talks contain many components

Artsakh president dismisses secretary of Security Council

Dodon cancels decree dissolving Moldovan parliament

Artsakh president relieves Levon Mnatsakanyan of his post

Russia ambassador to Armenia: Sanctions on Iran not interfere with developing relations within EEU

Soros accused of organizing creeping revolution in US

CC extends deadline for examining Yerevan court petition on case of ex-President Kocharyan, some other former officials

Young man brutally beaten in Yerevan

Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers to meet

Man attempts to rob bank in Yerevan

Armenia official: 416bn drams were spent on labor protection in 2018

Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan) appointed Armenia deputy minister

Danish parliament speaker announces resignation

Death toll reaches 3 in major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat

US gives Mexico 45 days to reduce number of migrants at border

UN appoints Movses Abelian Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly, Conference Management

US Congressmen call for imposing sanctions on Turkey if it receives Russian S-400s

Huawei smartphones may set Russian Aurora operating system

Final list of UK candidates for PM post approved

Newspaper: Armenia develops new anticorruption action plan

US submits formal Assange extradition request

Kurdish MP of Turkey submits queries to interior minister regarding Armenian woman attacked in Istanbul

US official urges ending Kosovo trade taxes against Serbia

Cyprus President to discuss possible sanctions against Turkey at Med-7 summit

Iran denies plan to buy S-400

Greece President accepts PM's request to dissolve parliament

Former Armenian MP on mayoral elections in Abovyan

Belarus Internal Affairs Minister resigns

Armenian family decides to return to Armenia after being attacked in Istanbul

NEWS.am daily digest: 10.06.2019

Armenia Ambassadors concurrently appointed

Armenia PM hosts Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslav

Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Switzerland

Armenia PM, Kazakhstan President discuss Armenian-Kazakh relations

Draft Armenia Anti-Corruption Strategy submitted for public consideration

Consultation held with Armenian army, army general staff administrative staffs (PHOTOS)

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev treats Armenia with great affection

Armenia National Security Council Secretary receives UN Resident Coordinator

Woman, 60, is hit by car in Armenia, dies in hospital next day

Dollar devaluates in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service: Service has principle to not give information regarding March 1, 2008 events

Pashinyan: Armenia attaches great importance to development of relations with Portugal

Deputy FM on Armenia, EEU

Russia ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh issue mediators work in closed regimen

Retired Armenia army general to not participate in Tuesday's trial

Deputy minister on advancement of high technologies in Armenia

Yerevan Brandy Company presents second edition of ARARAT Single Cask 12 YO innovative collection

Karabakh presidential advisor dismissed

Kazakh President inauguration to be held on June 12

Ambassador to Armenia: China interested in increasing cooperation with Eurasian Union

Armenia deputy PM: There is very specific circle of potential investors

Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration

Armenia PM Chief of Staff on justice minister's resignation

MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM on talks over natural gas price

Armenia PM, President congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Karabakh delegation meets with South Ossetia President

Court declares former Armenia governor bankrupt

Economy Minister: Production of Italian ceramic products will start in Armenia in 2-3 months

Presidential administration: 6,744 people were granted Armenia citizenship in 2018

Italy ambassador: Armenia has great potential for development

Armenia FM: Eurasian Economic Union has proved its being established

Pre-election campaign of PM candidates kicks off in UK

Economy Ministry: Armenian-EEU trade turnover grows annually by almost 34%

PM: Armenian revolution held without external intervention

MP: Common markets in territory of EEU member states not formed yet

MFA: Armenia trying to use various international platforms to promote its interests

Armenian MP: Iran ratifies free trade area deal with Eurasian Union

Armenia PM: Democracy has prevailed in Abovyan

Hearings initiated by Committee on Eurasian Integration being held in Yerevan

CSTO former chief’s exit from Armenia not allowed due to absence of permission of body conducting proceedings

PM: Armenian, Italian people have similar cultural background

Chinese FM denies reports of detaining one million Uyghur people

Pashinyan: Corruption in Armenia uprooted

Tokayev wins: Kazakh CEC announces preliminary election results

UK signs new deal on free trade with South Korea after Brexit