Trial over case of former Armenia deputy police chief postponed

The trial over the case of former deputy police chief Levon Yeranosyan was supposed to take place today under the chairmanship of Judge Harutyun Manukyan at Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, but Yeranosyan’s attorney had filed an application to the court stating that he was out of the country. Yeranosyan also hadn’t shown up at court. This serve as a ground for the court to postpone the trial.
According to the accusatory conclusion, with the use of special means, Levon Yeranosyan intentionally committed acts that were beyond the scope of his powers and caused essential damage to the rights and lawful interests of citizens and carelessly caused grave consequences.
The actions ascribed to Yeranosyan were committed during the mass protests held on April 16 and April 22, 2018. Yeranosyan doesn’t accept the charge filed against him and declares that it was the operations of police officers that ensured nonturbulent shift of power in the country.