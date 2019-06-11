Yerevan hosting roundtable devoted to vetting, transitional justice

Yerevan is hosting a roundtable under the title “Professional Discussion on Vetting and Transitional Justice”.

Opening the event, former Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan stated that the participants of the roundtable were ready to participate in the parliamentary hearings devoted to vetting and transitional justice, but the Prime Minister expressed his opinion on the issue during a press conference, and this meant that the hearings would be political, not hearings with experts. This is why it was decided to host a roundtable and present the results to the lawmakers.

The first speaker, co-founder of “Path of Law” NGO Siranush Sahakyan presented the legal grounds for introducing transitional justice in Armenia. Based on her speech, it turns out that Kenya and Ivory Coast are the only two countries in which transitional justice was introduced after elections and the countries where the introduction of transitional justice led to mass murders and civil war.

This means that the tool is used in case of measuring the scalability of a crime. Moreover, the scalability is measured not only within the country, but also by the UN, in several cases. Armenia has applied to the UN in two cases, that is, after the events of March 1, 2008 and the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.