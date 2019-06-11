News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Yerevan hosting roundtable devoted to vetting, transitional justice
Yerevan hosting roundtable devoted to vetting, transitional justice
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan is hosting a roundtable under the title “Professional Discussion on Vetting and Transitional Justice”.

Opening the event, former Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan stated that the participants of the roundtable were ready to participate in the parliamentary hearings devoted to vetting and transitional justice, but the Prime Minister expressed his opinion on the issue during a press conference, and this meant that the hearings would be political, not hearings with experts. This is why it was decided to host a roundtable and present the results to the lawmakers.

The first speaker, co-founder of “Path of Law” NGO Siranush Sahakyan presented the legal grounds for introducing transitional justice in Armenia. Based on her speech, it turns out that Kenya and Ivory Coast are the only two countries in which transitional justice was introduced after elections and the countries where the introduction of transitional justice led to mass murders and civil war.

This means that the tool is used in case of measuring the scalability of a crime. Moreover, the scalability is measured not only within the country, but also by the UN, in several cases. Armenia has applied to the UN in two cases, that is, after the events of March 1, 2008 and the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Republican Party of Armenia member on PM, parliament, government
According to her, she has always felt very bad when people have compared the...
 Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan) appointed Armenia deputy minister
By the decision of the Prime Minister…
 Newspaper: Armenia develops new anticorruption action plan
Under the draft, there will be three main directions for the fight against corruption in the country…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service: Service has principle to not give information regarding March 1, 2008 events
Sasun Khachatryan didn’t wish to comment on the statement by member of the...
 Armenia PM Chief of Staff on justice minister's resignation
Aghajanyan noted that he has no information that Artak Zeynalyan was...
 Armenia PM: Democracy has prevailed in Abovyan
Pashinyan commented on the ruling party candidate’s defeat in Sunday’s mayoral election in this city…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos