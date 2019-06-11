News
Tuesday
June 11
News
Armenia villager, 47, dies en route to hospital, after being bit by snake
Armenia villager, 47, dies en route to hospital, after being bit by snake
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A snake on Tuesday bit Vladik Bakhshyan, 47, from Halidzor village of Syunik Province of Armenia, while he was carrying out agricultural work, and he died en route to hospital.

At around 12։20pm, paramedics from Goris city hospital were dispatched to Halidzor village, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from shamshyan.com.

But the man, who had lost consciousness as a result of this snake bite, died on the way to the hospital, and without regaining consciousness.

Police are preparing a report on this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
