Republican Party of Armenia member on PM, parliament, government
Republican Party of Armenia member on PM, parliament, government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

It’s time for people to show their attitude towards the incumbent authorities. This is what Chairperson of the Women’s Council of the Republican Party of Armenia Karine Atchemyan said during a press conference today.

According to her, she has always felt very bad when people have compared the Republican Party of Armenia with the incumbent authorities.

“We see parliamentarians who happen to be in parliament and hear language that women deputies shouldn’t use,” Atchemyan said. According to her, as an institution, the National Assembly is on the verge of destruction, and government officials aren’t aware of each other’s actions.

Atchemyan added that, as in the past, the Republican Party of Armenia continues to deal with the Artsakh issue, but the incumbent authorities fail to do so.

“Azerbaijan makes belligerent declarations, but no government official is able to respond or counteract. The Republican Party of Armenia maintains relations with all of its partners abroad, and those relations have always helped us manage to solve the Artsakh issue at some level,” Atchemyan said.

According to Atchemyan, nobody should take Pashinyan seriously anymore since he makes statements and doesn’t care what can happen after that, and the country’s power structures also suffer from that. She also advised Pashinyan’s family members to not talk about politics.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
