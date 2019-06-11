Minister: Armenia healthcare spending among worst in world

YEREVAN. – In 2018, a total of 83.3bn drams were allocated from the state budget for the needs of the Ministry of Health of Armenia. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan on Tuesday stated about this at the 2018 State Budget performance debates during the joint respective meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committees on Health Care and Social Affairs, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.
In his words, the respective expenditures totaled 79.6bn drams.
“The making of expenditures made up 95.6 percent,” Torosyan explained. “In 2018, healthcare costs [in Armenia] were cut by 4.4 percent, or by 3.6bn drams, as compared with 2017.”
The minister noted that these indicators are considered one of the worst in the world, and added that so that they become more satisfying, healthcare spending in the country needs to be increased to a great extent.