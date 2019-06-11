Armenia analyst: Transitional justice may lead to totalitarianism

Transitional justice can be applied for the transition from dictatorship to democracy and from dictatorship to totalitarianism. This is what Head of Dialog Expertise Center Yervand Bozoyan said in his speech during the roundtable discussion devoted to vetting and transitional justice in Yerevan today.
The analyst brought up the example of Stalin, who executed employees of the judiciary and other people due to the absence of an independent judiciary. However, he also stated positive examples, including the Baltic states that implemented transitional justice following the collapse of the USSR.
According to him, Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine also faced the issue of transitional justice in the early 1990s, but they didn’t implement transitional justice because they decided it contained a greater risk of separation. However, according to the analyst, the EU always aspires to engage these countries in the process because it is a political goal.