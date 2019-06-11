Lawyer on implementation of transitional justice in Armenia

Armenia’s experience can serve as an example of how transitional justice should not be implemented, not how it should be implemented. This is what first Rector of the Academy of Justice of Armenia, co-founder of the “Path of Law” NGO Ruben Melikyan declared during a roundtable discussion devoted to vetting and transitional justice in Yerevan.
According to him, it is necessary to attach importance to the relationship between transitional justice and rule of law since many problems are due to the fact that this relationship is not taken into consideration.
Melikyan emphasized that several factors need to be taken into consideration when it comes to implementation of transitional justice, including motivation (the extent to which the public is consolidated), assessment of the real situation and the significance of procedural guarantees.
According to Melikyan, people in Armenia talk more about transitional justice, but less about the rule of law. “Armenia’s experience can serve as an example of how transitional justice should not be implemented,” the lawyer concluded.