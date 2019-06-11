VETO movement holding protest in front of Open Society Foundations-Armenia

The VETO movement is holding another protest in front of Open Society Foundations-Armenia. Leader of the movement Narek Malyan told journalists that his and the members’ only demand is to shut down the office of Open Society Foundations-Armenia.
“The “Soros representatives” hate the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church. There are people in Armenia who are hired by Jewish and American billionaires to criticize our State and law-enforcement system and are trying to destroy the foundations of our statehood with false criticism,” Malyan said.
He noted that the participants of the movement have no problem with the police officers standing in front of the office.
“The office of Soros is demanding that the Prime Minister appoint Rustam Badasyan Minister of Justice in Armenia. We’ll vet him and touch upon certain parts of his life and career, particularly the fact that he avoided military service due to some illness. I won’t let you in on secrets now. We have a lot of materials devoted to this topic,” Malyan said.