EU intends to focus on strengthening its influence in world

In the next five years, the EU intends to focus on enhancing security, economic growth, climate protection, and strengthening its influence in the world, the EU draft strategic plan until 2024 reported.
The compilers of the strategic plan do not indicate specific new climate protection goals. At the same time, young people in many European countries regularly organize events dedicated to this topic.
In the issue of the protection of citizens and freedoms, the need for effective protection of external borders and combating illegal migration is highlighted. In addition, the authors of the document mention the fight against cyber attacks and disinformation, as well as the protection of the rule of law.
In the field of foreign policy, the EU should show more unanimity and decisiveness in defending its position, say the drafters of the strategic plan. And in the economic field, they mark the digital transformation of the economy and a more ambitious, resolute and strong industrial policy.
The five-page document was developed for the EU summit to be held in the second half of June. In the coming days, representatives of EU member states will discuss the draft strategic plan.