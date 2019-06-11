Armenia Chamber of Advocates chairman on vetting, investments

The fact that Armenia’s judiciary is in need of reforms is indisputable. This is what Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia Ara Zohrabyan said in his speech at a roundtable discussion devoted to vetting and transitional justice.
According to him, there are corruption risks. “Do judges and the judiciary need to undergo changes as a result of political changes? I don’t think so. The judiciary is a professional body,” the lawyer said.
The lawyer said it is necessary to ask about the need and method in order to apply the toolkit for vetting and stated that the desire of investors to make investments in such an environment is another problem.
He also asked who the subject of vetting will be. “As far as I understand, the subjects are judges. What about prosecutors, investigators and police officers? Is it selective? If we vet judges, we need to vet all officials as well. Is the reserve enough for the personnel so that Armenia doesn’t find itself in the situation of Albania? Who will implement vetting? What tools will be used and what will the standards be?” Zohrabyan asked.