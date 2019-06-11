News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
China to respond firmly if US insisted on escalating trade tensions
China to respond firmly if US insisted on escalating trade tensions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

China will respond firmly if the US insists on escalating trade tensions amid ongoing talks, Reuters reported.

“China does not want to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid of fighting a trade war. If the United States only wants to escalate trade frictions, we will resolutely respond and fight to the end,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

As reported earlier, on May 10, Trump raised tariffs on imports of Chinese goods by $200 billion to 25%, and threatens to impose additional tariffs for $ 300 billion. Beijing responded by raising $60 billion in tariffs on imports of US goods.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos