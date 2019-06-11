NEWS.am daily digest: 11.06.2019

Armenian News – NEWS.am presents daily digest of Armenia’s top news as of June 11:

· United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Movses Abelian of Armenia, as the next Under‑Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management

He will succeed Catherine Pollard of Guyana who has been appointed as the Under‑Secretary‑General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance.

· President of Artsakh signed a decree to appoint Igor Grigoryan an adviser to the Artsakh President- Artsakh President's representative at large and to relieve Vitaly Balasanyan of his post of the Artsakh Republic Security Council Secretary.

Bako Sahakyan also approved the government’s decision on relieving Levon Mnatsakanyan of his post of the director of the Artsakh State Service on Emergency Situations in connection with assuming a new position.

· An armed robbery attack occurred Monday in Yerevan. An armed man entered a bank branch and attempted to carry out some actions. The police officer, bank staff, and several persons, however, managed to neutralize this armed man who, subsequently, was detained and taken to a police station.

It was found out that the armed attacker works at a transportation company as a route supervision engineer. He has been arrested.

· Three people have died after a major road accident on June 8, in Ararat Province of Armenia. As a result of cars collision, when the cars involved had turned sideways, three people died without regaining consciousness.

· Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian competed with white figures with American chess player Wesley So and scored a victory in the “armageddon” round of the blitz match in the 6th round of Norway Chess.

Levon Aronian will play with black figures with Chinese chess player Yangi Yu in the 7th round on June 12.

· Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who won the Kazakh elections with 70.76%, said he treats Armenia with great affection.

“I recently met with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan. We agreed here together to saturate our cooperation with specific projects,” he said. “I am optimistic about the future cooperation. Everything possible will be done to strengthen cooperation.”

· The Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia has extended the deadline for the preliminary examination of a capital city Yerevan general jurisdiction court’s suspending the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and some other former officials, accused within March 1 and 2, 2008 case, when the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in Yerevan, leaving eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen killed.

Guided by the work procedure of the CC, its president Hrayr Tovmasyan has decided to extent the aforesaid deadline until July 9.