Yerevan hosts BANA conference

A conference organized by the Business Angel Network of Armenia (BANA) and the EU program for the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Armenia is held on June 11 in Yerevan.
The main goal is to reduce the business angels of Armenia and Europe, to create new opportunities for their cooperation and joint investments.
Deputy Minister of High-tech Industry of Armenia Gegham Vardanyan also takes part in the conference.
The conference is devoted to the so-called "angel" investments in startups.
Business angels have “two wings” - they not only provide financial support, but also support a start-up project, share their experience with it, contribute to its development and internationalization.