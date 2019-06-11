Armenia deputy minister: Growth of IT companies to help create more jobs

The growth of IT companies in Armenia allows Armenia to create more jobs. This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry Gegham Vardanyan said during the BANA conference organized by the Business Angel Network of Armenia and the EU Small and Medium Enterprises Support Program.
According to him, these companies will receive appropriate funding.
“The government will support the development of startups so that more favorable conditions are created for IT companies in Armenia,” Vardanyan said.