Fip.am: Administrative penalty applied against Armenia deputy parliament speaker

On June 7, the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials decided to apply an administrative penalty against Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, reports Fip.am.
“Pursuant to the aforementioned decision, the “warning” administrative penalty has been applied against Alen Simonyan for submitting to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials the declaration of assets, revenues and affiliated persons as of the day of assuming the official duties of a declarant official in 2018 by violation of the requirements for completion of the declaration, and a 30-day period has been given to submit the declaration in accordance with the requirements for completion of the declaration or the procedure for submission,” the response of the Commission reads.