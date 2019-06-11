News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia army communication units conducting tactical-professional military exercise
Armenia army communication units conducting tactical-professional military exercise
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The communication units of the 5th military formation are conducting a tactical-professional military exercise to improve military servicemen’s methodical knowledge, check their level of combat readiness and preparedness and enhance their physical and moral-voluntary attributes, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The personnel are performing instructional-tactical tasks and expanding communication hubs within the prescribed time limits (day and night).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos