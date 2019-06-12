News
Armenia FM to head for Brussels
Armenia FM to head for Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

An Armenian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Thursday will leave for Brussels on a working visit.

In the Belgian capital city, the delegation will participate in the second meeting of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Partnership Council. The event will be moderated by Mnatsakanyan and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission.

Subsequently, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the EU High Representative will hold a joint news conference.
