Armenia FM to head for Brussels

An Armenian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Thursday will leave for Brussels on a working visit.
In the Belgian capital city, the delegation will participate in the second meeting of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Partnership Council. The event will be moderated by Mnatsakanyan and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission.
Subsequently, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the EU High Representative will hold a joint news conference.