Wednesday
June 12
Wednesday
June 12
Uber to launch air taxi in Melbourne by 2023
Uber to launch air taxi in Melbourne by 2023
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Car World

Melbourne will be among the three cities where the American company Uber will launch an air taxi service, BBC reported

Uber Air will begin in the coming years to operate in the US cities of Dallas (Texas) and Los Angeles (California). Air taxi will be a vehicle with a system of vertical takeoff and landing. They can be lifted into the air with screws.

According to the source, test flights are due to start from 2020, with the aim of launching commercial operations from 2023.

"As major cities grow, the heavy reliance on private car ownership will not be sustainable," said Eric Allison, global head of the firm's aviation division Uber Elevate. "Uber Air holds enormous potential to help reduce road congestion."

Uber is a popular online road transport service that allows you to use the services of private car drivers through an application on a mobile phone.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
