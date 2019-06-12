Japan PM to pay his first visit to Iran since 1978

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is starting an official visit to Iran on Wednesday, during which he will meet with President Hassan Rouhani, as well as with the leader and spiritual leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
This is the first trip of the head of the Japanese government to Iran since 1978, The NY Times reported.
As the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, noted, the visit is also timed to the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Tehran. Abe said that during his visit to Iran he expects to strengthen friendly ties with this country.
The Prime Minister of Japan held phone talks with senior management of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and with US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit.