News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
PM: People, government stand with Armenia Army
PM: People, government stand with Armenia Army
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In May of this year, 13,182,667 more number of cash register receipts were issued in Armenia, as compared with May of last year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted in a Facebook post.

“This means that we have just started to exceed not only the pre-revolution, but also the revolution indicators,” he added, in particular. “Dear compatriots, the salary of our military personnel has tangibly increased with the taxes you have paid.

“It’s with such actions that we show that the people stand with the Armenian Army, the government stands with the Armenian Army.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Republican Party of Armenia member on PM, parliament, government
According to her, she has always felt very bad when people have compared the...
 Yerevan hosting roundtable devoted to vetting, transitional justice
Opening the event, former Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan stated that the...
 Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan) appointed Armenia deputy minister
By the decision of the Prime Minister…
 Newspaper: Armenia develops new anticorruption action plan
Under the draft, there will be three main directions for the fight against corruption in the country…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service: Service has principle to not give information regarding March 1, 2008 events
Sasun Khachatryan didn’t wish to comment on the statement by member of the...
 Armenia PM Chief of Staff on justice minister's resignation
Aghajanyan noted that he has no information that Artak Zeynalyan was...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos