PM: People, government stand with Armenia Army

YEREVAN. – In May of this year, 13,182,667 more number of cash register receipts were issued in Armenia, as compared with May of last year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted in a Facebook post.
“This means that we have just started to exceed not only the pre-revolution, but also the revolution indicators,” he added, in particular. “Dear compatriots, the salary of our military personnel has tangibly increased with the taxes you have paid.
“It’s with such actions that we show that the people stand with the Armenian Army, the government stands with the Armenian Army.”