Diplomat to Armenia minister: Tajikistan businessmen are interested in investing in IT

YEREVAN. – The Economy Minister of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received Tajik Ambassador Immomuddin Satorov, the Ministry of Economy news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, the ambassador expressed satisfaction with the intensification of their joint activities.
Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the Armenian-Tajik intergovernmental economic commission, and the discourse between the businessmen of the two countries within the framework of this commission.
Also, the parties stressed the need for steps toward increasing the turnover in Armenia-Tajikistan trading.
Furthermore, they discussed the structure of the economies of the two countries, the latter’s main export commodities and their directions, comparable capacities, and possible domains of cooperation.
The ambassador noted that IT is one of the promising sectors where Tajik businessmen are interested in making investments.
The sides touched also upon the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in small and medium-sized entrepreneurship.