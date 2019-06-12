Armenia appellate court considering appeal of issuing arrest warrant for Investigative Committee ex-official

YEREVAN. – The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Wednesday is examining the appeal of the decision to issue an arrest warrant for Vahagn Harutyunyan, the former head of the investigative team on the criminal case into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008, and who is now himself a defendant in this case.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Harutyunyan’s attorney has motioned to the aforementioned appellate court to overturn the March 11 decision of a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, whereby this court had considered lawful the investigator’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Harutyunyan.
On October 30, 2018, the Special Investigative Service of Armenia issued an arrest warrant for Vahagn Harutyunyan.
On June 3, a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction denied the petition by Hrach Mushegyan, head of the above-said investigative team, to remand Harutyunyan in custody.
Investigative Committee former Deputy Chairman Harutyunyan is a defendant in the aforementioned criminal case. He is charged with abuse of official power, and falsifying evidence within the framework of this criminal case.
In July of the year past, Vahagn Harutyunyan was dismissed from the office of Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee, and as head of the general department of investigation of especially important cases.