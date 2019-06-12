Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan visits Komitas Park and Pantheon, pays tribute to late PM Andranik Margaryan

YEREVAN. – Third President Serzh Sargsyan, who is also chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), on Wednesday visited the Komitas Park and Pantheon in capital city Yerevan, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and ex-leader of the RPA, the late Andranik Margaryan.
Sargsyan was accompanied by former Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, who is also the son of Andranik Margaryan, and some other RPA members.
They paid tribute to the memory of Andranik Margaryan the national statesman, and laid wreaths and flowers to his tomb.