Third Armenia President, former Yerevan mayor refuse to answer questions

Serzh Sargsyan persistently remained silent and didn’t answer several questions from the journalists, while Taron Margaryan said the following: “This is neither the time nor the place. Let me have a couple of words with my relatives.”
Today, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, escorted by former mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan and members of the Republican Party of Armenia, visited Komitas Pantheon on the occasion of the birthday of former Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, former leader of the Republican Party of Armenia Andranik Margaryan. They laid a wreath and flowers near his tomb and paid tribute to the state and national figure.