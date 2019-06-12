Deputy finance minister: Armenia has no alternatives to progressive taxation

From the perspective of social justice, Armenia has no alternatives to the progressive taxation model for redistribution of revenues. This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan said during discussions on reforms in the Tax Code held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly today.
According to him, there is no need to confirm or prove this fact. “Armenia had a progressive taxation scale for many years, but the reality is unequivocally different. Based on the data of 2018, 71.4% of hired workers are in the first scale. Moreover, 0.2% (1,320 people) of citizens are in the last scale, and a small group is in the middle. This serves as a basis to say that there is no progressive taxation system in Armenia,” Poghosyan explained.