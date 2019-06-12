News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Deputy finance minister: Armenia has no alternatives to progressive taxation
Deputy finance minister: Armenia has no alternatives to progressive taxation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

From the perspective of social justice, Armenia has no alternatives to the progressive taxation model for redistribution of revenues. This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan said during discussions on reforms in the Tax Code held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly today.

According to him, there is no need to confirm or prove this fact. “Armenia had a progressive taxation scale for many years, but the reality is unequivocally different. Based on the data of 2018, 71.4% of hired workers are in the first scale. Moreover, 0.2% (1,320 people) of citizens are in the last scale, and a small group is in the middle. This serves as a basis to say that there is no progressive taxation system in Armenia,” Poghosyan explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Finance ministry: Losses from equalization of income, profit taxes estimated at 0.7% of GDP
As a result of the equalization of the income tax rate, the losses will be about 30–31 billion drams…
 Dollar devaluates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Armenia Deputy PM on talks over natural gas price
When asked if it will be possible to cut the expenditures of Gazprom Armenia and not...
 Armenia deputy minister: Government not offering to raise VAT
According to him, the government’s optimal solution is to...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Deputy Finance Minister: Armenian government intends to reduce income tax rate by 2%
“This implies a certain loss of tax revenue...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos