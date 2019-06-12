all.me representatives invite Nikol Pashinyan to visit their office in Yerevan during SPIEF 2019

Representatives of all.me digital network participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 and had a large number of meetings of high importance.

all.me team met with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the forum, congratulated him on the successful speech and invited to visit all.me office in Yerevan. PM Pashinyan accepted the invitation and said he had the chance to learn about the company and appreciates the innovative solutions it offers.

The all.me representatives met with Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Financial Centre, Mr. Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida. The parties discussed partnership possibilities, as all.me was of interest to Qatari delegates for integrating innovative solutions of the platform.

all.me network was also a topic of great interest to the Indian National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency. Vice President Siddharth Bhatia discussed strategical details with all.me representatives following the company's intention and plan to open an office in India in the near future.

“Indian market is interesting to us, our innovative solutions are appreciated by a large number of users from India which gives us the perspective to consider long-term strategies in the Indian market”, said all.me Board Member Artak Tovmasyan.

Mr. Tovmasyan shared the innovative solutions of all.me during a panel speech at “Digital Transformation: A Death Knell for the Old World” session. The panel focused on the future of blockchain technology and was moderated by Yuri Pripachkin, President of Russian Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (RACIB). The panel also featured Russian presidential adviser Sergei Glazyev.

all.me is an IT company with headquarters in Ireland. Among the other seven countries, all.me has two offices in Yerevan.

all.me is a digital network that consists of a social network (meNetwork), marketplace (meMarket), and payment service (mePay). The unique business model allows its users to communicate with each other, to surf interesting content and get rewarded in ALL.ME (ME) Token (all.me digital currency). The platform shares up to 50 percent of the advertising revenue with users.

