Meeting with Russia deputy finance minister held in Yerevan

A meeting with Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Alexey Lavrov was held today at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia as part of the bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Finance of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, reports the press service of Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia.
First Deputy Minister of Finance of Armenia Karen Brutyan attached importance to the active cooperation between the finance ministries of both countries and noted that the meetings, seminars and exchange of experiences promote the reforms underway in the public finance sector.
The Russian deputy finance minister presented the structure of the budgetary system in Russia, the principles of budgetary planning and the approaches to classification, as well as the logic of the budgeting process and the mid-term programs for reforms.
In his turn, Karen Brutyan talked about the peculiarities of program budgeting being introduced in Armenia and the actions aimed at raising the level of effectiveness of financial management.