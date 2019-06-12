News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Meeting with Russia deputy finance minister held in Yerevan
Meeting with Russia deputy finance minister held in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A meeting with Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Alexey Lavrov was held today at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia as part of the bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Finance of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, reports the press service of Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia.

First Deputy Minister of Finance of Armenia Karen Brutyan attached importance to the active cooperation between the finance ministries of both countries and noted that the meetings, seminars and exchange of experiences promote the reforms underway in the public finance sector.

The Russian deputy finance minister presented the structure of the budgetary system in Russia, the principles of budgetary planning and the approaches to classification, as well as the logic of the budgeting process and the mid-term programs for reforms.

In his turn, Karen Brutyan talked about the peculiarities of program budgeting being introduced in Armenia and the actions aimed at raising the level of effectiveness of financial management.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President visits Russian Embassy on occasion of Russia Day
On the occasion, President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to Russia’s Putin, Medvedev
On the Russian national holiday: Russia Day…
 Newspaper: Investors to Armenia switch to “reverse gear”
They do not want to jeopardize their capital and possessions in Russia…
 Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Maria Zakharova's comment wrongly interpreted
On June 7, Zakharova posted the following comment after hearing the words of...
 Kopirkin: 1,500 Armenia university students study in Russia on account of federal budget
The Russian ambassador noted that there is also active cultural cooperation between the two countries…
 Embassy military attaché: Russian soldiers in Armenia closely follow military exercises in Nakhchivan
The servicemen from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos