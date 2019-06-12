Yerevan Mayor: Situation with garbage will become fully controlled in coming months

The situation with garbage in Yerevan will become fully controlled in the coming month, said Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan on Wednesday.
According to him, they applied to the Government for permission to purchase five KamAZ vehicles from a person.
“We plan to purchase 34 cars and not only of this brand, since tenders have not yet been completed,” the mayor said.
Marutyan noted that the purchase decision was made in January, and a tender was launched in February, but because of problems in the system, this process was delayed. He also believes that the speed of the state apparatus in the private sector does not correspond to the situation, which is why delays occur.
“Cars will be moved to Armenia from the end of June,” the mayor added.