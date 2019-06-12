News
Armenia Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies suddenly
Armenia Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies suddenly
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan Garnik Badalyan has died suddenly, reports Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan.

Garnik Badalyan was born in 1958 in Banants village of Dashkesan region of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan. He studied in Armenia, Germany, Egypt and China and served in the Soviet army.

He has served as a journalist, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and ambassador. He has authored 5 books and 200 articles devoted to Iran.

By the decree of the President of Armenia of 19 November 2018, he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Turkmenistan.
