Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, pregnant woman dies in hospital (PHOTOS)

One person has died and two others are injured after a major road accident Wednesday, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At around 1pm, a car went of road on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, crashed into a concrete barrier, moved forward, hit a concrete fence, and partly ended up in the middle of the road, shamshyan.com reported.

As a result, the driver and his two passengers—one of them being a pregnant women—were taken to a hospital where, however, the pregnant woman died.

The people in the area and the rescuers who were dispatched were the first ones to come to the assistance of the injured.

A report is being prepared on this accident.

Those assembled at the scene were saying that the injured were the driver as well as his wife and mother.