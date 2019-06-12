Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signs new laws

Artsakg President Bako Sahakyan has signed new laws, Artsakh President's press service reported.

He signed a law on “Regulatory legal acts”, a law “On State Courier Service”, a law “On Making Changes and Amendments to the NKR Law ‘On Notary’ ”, a law “On Making Amendments and a Change to the NKR Law ‘On State Duty’ ”, a law “On Making a Change to the NKR Law ‘On Consular Service’ ”, a law “On Making Amendments to the Nagorno Karabagh Republic Criminal Code”, a law “On Making a Change to the Nagorno Karabagh Republic Civil Code”, a law “On Making Changes and Amendments to the Nagorno Karabagh Republic Criminal Procedure Code”, a law “On Making changes and amendments to the NKR Law ‘On Civil Service’ ”, a law “On Making Amendments to the Artsakh Republic Law ‘On Military Service and the Status of Servicemen’ ”, a law “On Making Changes and an Amendment to the NKR Law ‘On Wastes’ ”, a law “On Making a Change to the NKR Law ‘On Licensing’ ”, a law “On Making a Change to the NKR Law ‘On State Duty’ ”, and a law “On Making a Change to the NKR Law ‘On Automobile Roads’ ”.